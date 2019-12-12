5 ways to manage holiday stress

It’s no surprise that the holidays can be stressful. From the gatherings and events to baking and hosting, it can be hard to find time to breath. Though Dr. Juile Hanks from Wasatch Family Therapy says there are five great ways to manage your stress.

First she says is to examine your “shoulds.” You should send Christmas cards. You should bake treats for your neighbors. You should go to the holiday party. Stop the shoulds. Dr. Hanks said to evaluate where that should came from and if you really want to do it.

Next, amidst the scheduling of holiday events, make sure to schedule down time as well. Consider limiting your commitments to one event per weekend and encourage your family to do the same.

While you’re deciding what you want to attend and what makes it on your calendar, also realize that it is okay to break tradition. If there is one in particular that stresses you out, it’s okay to skip it! Perhaps even swap it out for something new.

Dr. Hanks shares that as you potentially turn down invitations, people could be disappointed, but she said allow them to be. That is their choice and it’s okay. Practice tolerating other people’s disappointment and not taking responsibility for their emotions.

Finally, ask for help if you need it. If you feel overwhelmed by expectations, or you feel sad or down, ask your partner, your child, your friend, or a professional for help. Dr Hanks explained that the holidays can be a difficult time, especially for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one, going through a divorce, or other major life event.

Wasatch Family Therapy offers therapy sessions starting at $50. Contact 801-944-4555 or email info@wasatchfamilytherapy.com to schedule your session today.

Follow @drjuliehanks and @wasatchfamily on Instagram.