5 ways to boost your self confidence

We all have our little things that make us feel confident, getting those spurts of excitement and happiness… but what if we could feel that ALL the time?

Motivational speaker and success coach Krystal Guerra joined us to share her five tips to help you boost your self confidence.

1. Focus on what is within your control

Krystal explained that what you focus on expands. So why would you spend time focusing on things that are out of your hands, out of your control?

Her biggest tip when you find yourself worrying is to take a minute to examine the things you have control over. You can’t prevent a storm from coming but you can prepare for it. Recognize that sometimes, all you can control is your effort and your attitude. When you put your energy into the things you can control, you’ll be much more effective.

2. Shift to an equal mentality: Question your inner critic:

People with low self-confidence see others as better or more deserving than themselves. Instead of carrying this perception, see yourself as being equal to everyone. They are no better or more deserving than you. Make a mental shift to an equality mentality and you will automatically see an improvement in your self-confidence.

3. Let go of perfectionism:

Choose progress over perfection. Give yourself permission to make mistakes. Not allowing yourself to make mistakes will halt your growth. Overthinking can do the same.

4. Create personal boundaries:

Krystal explains that the relationship you have with yourself sets the tone for the relationships you have with others. Be assertive and articulate about what you want and need.

5. Visualize your best self

If you could really allow yourself to visualize your best self, how would she look, walk and talk?

The biggest message is to be patient with yourself .

For more inspiration visit krystalguerra.com and find her on Instagram and Twitter @KrystalGuerra.