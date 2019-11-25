5 unconventional ways you can make your kids feel grateful

It’s that time of year to reflect on what your grateful for. Research shows that an attitude of gratitude isn’t enough, practicing gratitude is the key to happiness and helps reduce anxiety and depression. Recent studies show that happy people don’t necessarily feel grateful, but grateful people all report being happier.

Here are 5 ways you can make you kids feel grateful:

Start a gratitude journal Create a Gratitude frame Place on a fridge or somewhere in the house. Put up tickets, receipts, pictures or simply write what you’re grateful for. Serve your community: Partake in community service at soup kitchens, at the hospital, or even at animal shelters. Write gratitude notes During your standard day, write down the moments when you are actively feeling grateful. Start traditions Going around the Thanksgiving table and have everyone verbalize what they are thankful for can reduce anxiety & depression and deepen relationships while also building stronger connections.

This story contains sponsored content.