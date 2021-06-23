5 tips to stay organized while traveling

Traveling on the road or in the air can get a little chaotic at times, especially with little ones. Kelsey O’Ccallaghan from Dorai home shared 5 tips to stay organized and feel more relaxed.

5 Travel Organization Tips:

1. Within your larger carry-on bag, have a ‘seat essentials bag’. This will save you time and legroom. Identify just the items you’ll primarily use on your trip: headphones, sanitizer, kindle/iPad, snacks, and water. When you get to your seat in the plane or car, get out just this bag to keep with you and put the rest away. It makes it so much less stressful instead of trying to get everything out with antsy people behind you.

2. Organize your packing cubes by day or section of your trip. This is especially helpful if you’re going on a trip with multiple locations. Each cube is dedicated to clothing for the specific day, that way you don’t have to take everything out to find one item. Then when you’re done, you can put your dirty clothes back into the same cube to save on space and keep them separated from your clean clothes.

Bonus Tip, bring a travel-size laundry detergent in case of emergencies, you can always wash clothes in the sink and hang dry them if you need to.

3. Invest in a good leak-proof small bottle set to replicate your ‘at home’ morning and evening routine. Get enough bottles to hold all your cleansers, lotions, shampoo, conditioner, etc, that way you don’t have to make compromises on product quality and you don’t have to worry about not having what you need. Kelsey’s favorite is this Nalgene set that comes with the wet bag. The bottles are durable and won’t get liquid everywhere. She labels them and keeps them full, that way she can just throw this in her bag when she’s stressed out the night before.

4. Have a home ‘checkout list’ that you keep in a drawer and run through before leaving the house. Kelsey realized that she would write these every night before a trip and they were always the same so she decided to make a permanent one.

It should include:

-Trash out

-Dishwasher on

-Thermostat down

-Water plants

-Close blinds

-Etc.

This keeps the final moments before you leave less stressful and you can divide up the responsibilities.

5. This is going to sound odd, but Kelsey promises you won’t regret it if you have kids, pack a small, portable vacuum. This one is from a mom-founded Utah startup, Ayla & Co. It’s perfect for the plane when you or the kids stand up and are embarrassed by the mess left on the seat. She loves it for her car because she hates crumbs in the cushions or cup holders so it keeps her sane during road trips. It’s chic and looks like a water bottle.

Kelsey loves a clean, organized space. She is the co-founder of Dorai, a local company that makes home products that are both eco-friendly and organized. For more information, visit their website.

Find Dorai Home on IG and FB.