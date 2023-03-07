SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Meriel Frandsen, the talented baker behind @MmmDessert on Instagram, has made a name for herself in the wedding cake industry. However, she is also an excellent teacher, and teaches French macaron classes at Orson Gygi once a month. Today she shared her top five tips and tricks when it comes to baking macarons:

Meriel wants people to know that French macarons are naturally gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions. She stresses the importance of macaronage, which is the process of folding and mixing the ingredients together to get the right consistency. It takes practice and muscle memory to perfect this technique. Meriel also shares a piping bag twist trick that helps bakers create perfectly shaped macarons. She recommends allowing the macarons to mature for 48 hours to achieve the perfect texture and flavor. Finally, Meriel shared a bakery trick that she has learned over the years to create the perfect macaron shells.

Meriel’s classes are the perfect opportunity for aspiring bakers to learn the art of French macarons. By the end of her classes, you’ll either be excited and ready to practice or have a newfound appreciation for why these delicate treats are so expensive.