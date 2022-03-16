Cake decorating is a skill that takes practice and patience! Carissa Starks, a local cake decorator, joined the second hour of GTU to share five tips to become an expert cake baker. Starks has been decorating cakes for over 10 years. Cake decorating can be a difficult skill to learn. It takes time! Starks pays attention to every detail of her work.

Use room temperature ingredients

By using room-temperature ingredients, the texture of the cake will be moist and fluffy. Using room-temperature ingredients also helps the ingredients to mix better together.

2. Decorated cake mixes are a great way to start

Don’t feel like you have to make a cake from scratch! Using premade cake mix is a great and easy way to start. Starks shared that one of her most popular cakes is actually from a cake mix!

3. Use parchment paper while baking

By placing a square of parchment paper into a pan and spraying the square with oil. Many people think you have to trace the parchment into the perfect shape for a pan but that’s not the case! Your cake will turn out the same by only using a smaller portion of parchment paper. Make your time split in half!

4. Don’t be afraid to freeze your cake

Wrapping a cake with saran wrap and freezing it before the cake completely cools down is a trick Stark uses. This tip helps leave the icing intact. Cake decorating is a process. The time duration to get a cake completed should be a week-long process.

5. Simplicity

Starks wants to share with viewers that you don’t need the fanciest cake decorating tools to make a beautiful cake. Starks recommended buying a turntable. A turntable makes decorating and viewing your cake a lot easier.

If you would like to purchase one of Stark’s amazing cakes, follow the links below!

Business Information

Facebook: Eat My Sweets

Instagram: @eatmysweets_bycarissa