5 things you should stop doing after the age of 55

- On the second hour of Good Things Utah this morning – After 47 focus group discussions to consider a possible name change for Dixie State University, 65% of participants support a change that does not include the name Dixie, according to results released on Wednesday. A name that includes Utah emerged as the top theme among six presented to focus group participants. The least favorite theme, by far, was Deseret. If you’d like to read the entire article click here: https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/6/2/22465526/dixie-state-name-change-focus-group-results-support-dropping-dixie
- Plus, the name Karen is struggling to keep up with the times. In the 1960s, Karen was the third-most popular name among baby girls born in the United States, but it has been sputtering in recent years, with 2020 hitting the name particularly hard. Last year, only 325 newborn girls were named Karen, making it the 831st most popular name among babies, according to the Social Security Administration. That’s a drop of more than 170 spots from 2019!
- And all of us would like to think we’re getting better with age. But the truth is, most of us aren’t getting better at avoiding certain patterns that come with aging—everyday habits that can seriously affect your heart, brain and cancer risk, some you’d never guess were that harmful. These are five things that doctors are practically begging you to stop doing after the age of 55, so you can have many healthy years to come. Reagan has the list to inspire us to age healthy! If you would like to read the entire article click here: https://www.eatthis.com/news-unhealthy-habits-over-55-experts/ Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.
