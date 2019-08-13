5 things to be mindful of

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious or just feel like you need a mental break, these tips that lifestyle mentor Ganel-Lyn Condie shared helps us understand that mindfulness is more than meditation.
Mindful Breathing
- Sit anywhere with your hand on your belly. Breathe in through your nose for 4 counts. Out through your mouth for 4 counts. Pause, being mindful of the belly rising and lowering.
- Let go of thinking. Visualize breathing out stress and inhaling peace-strength.
Mindful Observing
- Notice something. Look at it as if you are seeing it for the first time.
- Connect with the purpose of it. Grateful for the desk or chair.
- Focus on the details and relax into that.
Mindful Listening
- Great relaxation and tone therapy videos on YouTube and on apps.
- Favorite piece of music.
- Close your eyes and SING.
Mindful Doing
- Weeding, vacuuming, scrubbing. The mundane tasks allow you to let go of chatter in your head and be present doing this very thing.
- Mindful is being present.
Mindful Sensory
- Tasting. Smelling. Touching.
- Light a candle, chew your food slowly, pet your dog.
- All of these practices reset the nervous fight or flight response we are sometimes running on.
For more information visit ganellyn.com .