5 things to be mindful of

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious or just feel like you need a mental break, these tips that lifestyle mentor Ganel-Lyn Condie shared helps us understand that mindfulness is more than meditation.

Mindful Breathing

  • Sit anywhere with your hand on your belly. Breathe in through your nose for 4 counts. Out through your mouth for 4 counts. Pause, being mindful of the belly rising and lowering.
  • Let go of thinking. Visualize breathing out stress and inhaling peace-strength.

Mindful Observing

  • Notice something. Look at it as if you are seeing it for the first time.
  • Connect with the purpose of it. Grateful for the desk or chair.
  • Focus on the details and relax into that.

Mindful Listening

  • Great relaxation and tone therapy videos on YouTube and on apps.
  • Favorite piece of music.
  • Close your eyes and SING.

Mindful Doing

  • Weeding, vacuuming, scrubbing. The mundane tasks allow you to let go of chatter in your head and be present doing this very thing.
  • Mindful is being present.

Mindful Sensory

  • Tasting. Smelling. Touching.
  • Light a candle, chew your food slowly, pet your dog.
  • All of these practices reset the nervous fight or flight response we are sometimes running on.

For more information visit ganellyn.com .

