5 things to be mindful of

Many kids now have cell phones or tablets now and those play a big role in their social lives and education while at school. With all the exposure, kids can potentially be exposed to potential apps and other dangerous things with their tech devices. Tech Expert Christopher Krause is teaching parents how to keep their kids safe as they are going back to school.

From Web Watcher to Snapchat and everything in between, here are apps that parents should be aware of that could be a potential danger to their kids.