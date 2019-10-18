5 tempting deals sure to keep you busy this October

October is one of America First Credit Union’s favorite months because they have some great activities and discounts for families throughout.

They are still collecting food for their annual food drive through October 26th. There is still one week left to stop by any of their Utah locations to drop off nonperishable food items.

On Saturday the 26, a week from tomorrow, They’ll also be at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, “Boo At The Zoo.” Bring your kids out in costume to trick-or-treat and stop by their booth to say hi— There will be lots of candy given out.

Throughout the entire month, members of America First Credit Union can also take advantage of discounts at Scary Hill, which is Cherry Hill in Layton’s Halloween celebration. There’s a super fun tractor ride your kids will love, which takes you through hundreds of different skeletons in the “Bone Yard.” You can also play spooky miniature golf and try to get through their Jungle Maze attractions, which are all decorated for Halloween.

As the weather starts to cool off, we also have some great deals for some indoor activities to escape the cold weather. For the entire month of October, you can get $5 off per person at the Living Planet Aquarium by using your AFCU Visa or Debit card at the ticket window. The Living Planet Aquarium has some fun October activities you can take advantage of with this discount including a daily scavenger hunt, Skeletons Diving with Sharks on Saturdays and Sundays, and Trick-or-Treating at the end of the month.

They’re also starting up AFCU Fridays with the Utah Grizzlies. AFCU members can get discounted tickets to every home Grizzlies game that falls on a Friday—there are 11 games left this season for you to take advantage of this offer. The discount varies based on seat location, but they start as low as $8. You can get the tickets online on the America First Credit Union Fridays page at UtahGrizzlies.com.

Take advantage of these amazing October opportunities with America First Credit Union.

