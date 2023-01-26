SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Friendship is a vital part of life and can bring immense joy and support. However, female friendships can also be challenging, and it’s important to take steps to improve them. Here are five ways to improve female friendships, as suggested by licensed therapist and owner of Wasatch Family Therapy, Dr. Julie Hanks:

Protect her name – Let your friend or family member know that you will guard her name in any conversation. If someone starts gossiping or even saying true things that don’t need to be passed on, take a stand to protect her name and reputation. Attend to the details – Remember special dates, details about upcoming events, and follow up on challenges she’s facing. Asking how her child did on a big test, how her husband’s job interview went, or how she is feeling about the run-in with her in-laws sends the message that you care about her. Be inspired by her strengths – Instead of envying her strengths, or comparing yourself to her, use her strengths as inspiration to make changes that improve your life. Go toward the awkward – Be willing to have hard, honest conversations with your friend. Avoid the tendency to talk to someone else about issues or having with your friend. Diversify your friendships – Like any other relationship, female friendships can be smothered by clinginess. To avoid feeling too dependent on one female friend, remember to diversify your relationships.

To learn more from Dr. Julie Hanks, join her Group Coaching Membership for free for the first month with the code: GTU. Visit drjuliehanks.com/membership to learn more.