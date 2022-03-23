When Spring approaches, so does Spring cleaning! Missy Lovett, MUA and beauty expert joined hour one of GTU to give tips on how to freshen up your makeup collection for Spring. From throwing out old makeup to organizing the clutter Yes, spring cleaning your beauty routine is a thing. From throwing out old makeup to organizing the clutter, here are 5 steps to

Spring clean your beauty routine:

Step 1: Throw out any makeup you haven’t touched in a year. It’s hard to let go of those beautiful little glitter pots and shimmering but broken blush compacts. Take a deep breath, you can do this. When and what should you toss? Here’s a guide to help.

Guide to Make-up Expiration: There are between 3 to 6 months for mascara and liquid eyeliners. 6 to 8 months for concealers, cream foundations, liquid foundations, and cream eyeshadows. And lastly 1 year for blushes, powder eyeshadows, lip gloss, lipstick, and loose powder.

Step 2: Time to shop! This is Lovetts’ favorite step when it’s time to update that makeup collection! This is a great time to replace your heavier foundations with lighter ones and also be sure to up your SPF in your kit as well. Narrow down your existing makeup by replacing the following items:

Did you know that your liquid/cream eye makeup is likely contaminated and full of bacteria? Make sure to replace mascara every three months or so. Also, you can regularly clean the wand to prevent it from becoming clogged with the product.

Step 3: Sharpen all eye and lip pencils! Sharpening not only ensures precise application but also removes the top layer which can be dirty. Also, make sure they have a lid that fits. Pro tip: Throw your pencils in the freezer for 10 minutes prior to sharpening and you will get a nice clean, sharp point without losing too much product!

Step 4: Wash those brushes! Try to get in the habit of washing your brushes at least once a month. In between washings you can use an instant brush cleaner. Don’t forget to wash tweezers, lash curlers, and pencil sharpeners tools as well.

Step 5: Organize! Channel your inner Marie Kondo and make your beauty stash look pretty (and functional) by using clear organizers.

Business Information

Website: Rebel Beauty

Instagram: @rebelbeauty @missy.lovett