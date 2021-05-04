Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Val Baldwin, CPC, Relationship Coach was back in the studio with us to talk about 5 simple ways to create the perfect Mother’s Day.

Val sent a survey to 100 women asking what their perfect Mother’s Day would look like. The results were UNANIMOUS! The bottom line is mother simply wants “the day off” and it doesn’t take much to make that day special for the mothers in your life. Believe me, this is one relationship you don’t want to mess up! This is what mothers want.

1.THE MOTHER’S DAY MEAL

It doesn’t matter if it’s brunch, lunch, or dinner but the men need to take charge of planning this. All capable males, sons, husbands, fathers, etc work together to cook, order in, dine out…..it doesn’t matter…..just do it. It doesn’t have to be fancy or expensive. Just take full responsibility, including set-up and clean-up.

2.GIFTS

Most mothers don’t want much…..if anything at all. Gifts were not necessary to the majority of moms. If you want to give a gift, hand-made cards or small gifts from their young children are perfect. Men who want to pamper the mother’s in their life can treat them to a spa treatment like a massage or pedicure. The last idea is that women always love to receive flowers.

3.MOTHERS WITH SMALL CHILDREN. The desire here was for the husbands to take charge of kid duty for the day. Get themed, dressed, ready for church, referee the arguments, entertain them, whatever they need for the day. This allows moms to take a nap when she wants, read a book, watch a movie to simply do whatever she wants.

4.MOTHERS WITH OLDER OR GROWN CHILDREN. These mothers wanted quality time together with their kids like going for a walk, a hike, or playing games together. A simple FaceTime call from out-of-town kids was the only gift these mothers wanted.

5.THE BEST GIFT OF ALL TO A MOTHER. To make a mother truly happy on this day is to tell her how much you love and appreciate her for all she does for you. That’s what all mothers want and need to hear. Husbands need to tell their wives and mothers and children need to tell their moms. These words are what is most treasured and considered priceless from all moms.

Find Val online, and contact her through email, baldwin.val@gmail.com.