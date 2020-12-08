5 products to add to your holiday shopping list

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Our second hour brought us five more awesome products with Dawn McCarthy, you’re going to want to add these to your holiday shopping list! For hour one products under $50, click here.

Cascade Platinum: This holiday season, we’ll be cooking more with our families which is sure to lead to dirty dishes. Make sure they’re getting washed in the most sustainable way possible by running your dishwasher with Cascade Platinum. Plus, Cascade is partnering to give 100 households a new dishwasher and a year’s supply of Cascade Platinum so they can save water, too. Enter to win at cascadedoiteverynight.com and visit cascadeclean.com/en-us

Tonies® – The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free digital listening experience that plays stories, songs and more. Designed for little listeners ages 3+, it’s the perfect storytime companion for tiny hands and active imaginations. It comes to life when paired with Tonies: hand-painted characters with stories to tell, including Frozen and Lion King. . Use code holidayTV for 10% off Toniebox Starter Set (valid on tonies® website through 12/31/2020) tonies.fun/holidayTV

Nashelle- is a handmade jewelry company creating pieces that are natural, modern, and unique. Based in Bend, Oregon since 2002, they are a woman-owned company producing innovative jewelry designs and custom heartfelt keepsakes. Each piece is made with ethically-sourced materials and handcrafted with intention, expertise, and love. Feel good and represent your best self with Nashelle. HARLOW, by Nashelle, is Nashelle’s sister line of jewelry offering the same great designs at a more affordable price point. Use code- GTU20 for 20% off through January 1, 2021. nashelle.com

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has a new look this holiday season with a bold color: Red Holiday. A perfect gift for you or a beauty-obsessed friend, this award-winning tool was designed to deliver volume, shine, and a salon-quality blowout in up to half the time, right from home. Available exclusively on Walmart and Amazon for $69.99 www.walmart.com

Lands’ End- Since 1963 Lands’ End has provided comfort our customers can feel, touch, and trust with every interaction and within every product. A sweater that’s so soft it feels like a hug, a coat so warm that a frigid winter walk feels cozy or a throw. Matching jammies for the family, no matter where they’re spending the day, a row of stockings on the mantle – just where they should be. www.landsend.com

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



