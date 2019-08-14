5 pre-juvenating procedures to protect your skin

You’ve most likely hear of rejuvenation procedures that a fairly popular, but have you heard of pre-juvenation procedures?

Alfie Symes and Jeanna Wilkerson, nurse injectors at Utah Facial Plastics, joined us to share the top five procedures that are better for your skin.

Sunscreen Medical grade sunscreen with zinc and titanium oxide Botox Preventing lines and wrinkles; start injecting to soften static lines Fillers You stop producing collagen around 30 so a moderate amount of filler around that time or earlier will help Light skin resurfacing tx’s Occasional chemical peels, Hydrafacials, micro-needling Skincare Retinol (or similar) for cell turnover, quality antioxidant, additional products as needed (peptides, etc.)

Alfie and Jeanna shared a few things you should remember.

For treatments like lip augmentation, it’s best to take it slow See someone who keeps you looking natural and will tell you no when it’s best for you Credentials of the injectors Make sure they have a way to dissolve filler

