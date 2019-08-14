5 pre-juvenating procedures to protect your skin

You’ve most likely hear of rejuvenation procedures that a fairly popular, but have you heard of pre-juvenation procedures?
Alfie Symes and Jeanna Wilkerson, nurse injectors at Utah Facial Plastics, joined us to share the top five procedures that are better for your skin.
- Sunscreen
- Medical grade sunscreen with zinc and titanium oxide
- Botox
- Preventing lines and wrinkles; start injecting to soften static lines
- Fillers
- You stop producing collagen around 30 so a moderate amount of filler around that time or earlier will help
- Light skin resurfacing tx’s
- Occasional chemical peels, Hydrafacials, micro-needling
- Skincare
- Retinol (or similar) for cell turnover, quality antioxidant, additional products as needed (peptides, etc.)
Alfie and Jeanna shared a few things you should remember.
- For treatments like lip augmentation, it’s best to take it slow
- See someone who keeps you looking natural and will tell you no when it’s best for you
- Credentials of the injectors
- Make sure they have a way to dissolve filler
- Learn more on Utah Facial Plastic’s podcast
