It’s the first day of April, and perfect timing to talk 5 Non-Toxic, Spring Cleaning Hacks with Dorai’s co-founder and clean home expert Kelsey O’Callaghan. Dorai is a local company that makes home products that are both eco-friendly and chic. So, how do we keep our family safe from harsh chemicals, mold, and mildew while ensuring a deep and meaningful clean? Follow along!

Easily clean up a dirty microwave by filling a glass bowl halfway with water and squeezing in a lemon. Microwave for 4-5 minutes and let it sit with the door shut to utilize steam to remove old residue. Safely remove the bowl with an oven mitt and quickly wipe down the interior.

2. Sprinkle your couch or mattress with baking soda and let it sit for 3 hours then vacuum it up. You can do the same thing with sneakers to freshen up your feet!

3. One of the worst offenders is bath mats! Throw out your moldy bath mat and replace with a more sustainable option, like a bath stone, that dries instantly and keeps mold away.

4. Remove mineral stains from the tray under the fridge water dispenser by soaking paper towels in white vinegar and draping them over the water tray. Wait 3-5 hours and they will wipe right off.

5. When mopping, carry around an old plastic card or plastic dish scraper to quickly cut through dried spills.

For more information, visit www.DoraiHome.com

@doraihome on Instagram & Facebook