5 must-have fall products

Beauty and lifestyle expert, Dawn McCarthy, was on the show giving us five of her favorite fall products.

House of M Beauty’s collection

Kicking off our list we have House of M Beauty. Their line was created by a mom with postpartum depression, that began adding saffron to her diet and noticed a difference in her skin. Because the seasons are changing we need to hydrate more often and House of M Beauty’s collection is perfect for that. For more information got heir website houseofmbeauty.com.

My Q Garage Opener

My Q turns any garage into a smart garage that you can open with your phone from anywhere. All you need with it is a working WiFi and the My Q set. To make your garage smarter go to www.myq.com/key-by-amazon.

Suc-It

Suc-it is a little suction cup that you can attach to any smart phone. The suction cup can stick to any flat surface and it’s perfect for getting that Halloween picture without anyone having to miss out. Check out suc-it.com for more information.

Gogo Squeeze

Gogo Squeeze is a healthy alternative to candy that kids still love. They also come pre-decorated in Halloween designs! For more information on Gogo Squeeze go to www.gogosqueez.com.

Dogipack

Dogipack is the perfect utility belt for walking your dogs! The pack includes pouches for holding a water bottle, collapsible dog bowl, dog treats, and bags for their droppings. If you’d like to learn more go to dogipack.com.

For more fun products from the lovely, Dawn McCarthy you can visit her website at dawnscorner.com or on Facebook and Instagram @shopdawnscorner.