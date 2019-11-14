5 motherhood myths making you miserable

We all know motherhood is not all sunshine and rainbows, and marriage and family therapist Dr. Julie Hanks backs that up.

She joined Reagan to share the five motherhood myths that are most likely making you miserable.

1. Everyone woman wants to be a mother.

It is often assumed that just because you are a woman, you want to have children. There is a lot of pressure to want to become a mother but the truth is, some women just aren’t interested in having children and that is something that needs to be respected.

2. There’s a right way to be a mother

Dr. Hanks said we often have an idealized image of what makes a “good mother.” Some people have a narrow view of motherhood, as someone who devotes all of her time and energy to her children, who reads to her child daily, has cookies and milk waiting everyday after school, and is always cheerful and patient. But mommy guilt and fear that we are doing things wrong is real. Dr. Hanks shared that motherhood is a relationship, not a role or list of prescribed behaviors.

3. Being a mother comes naturally

While being a mother may come naturally to some, Dr. Hanks said it’s a struggle for others as children at any age are always changing. She said there is no need to feel bad if you’re at a loss for how to handle difficult situations.

4. Good mothers always put child’s needs first

While motherhood does require sacrifice, the myth that child’s needs always come first can leads to mother’s self-neglect. Dr. Hanks shared that in order to stay happy and healthy, moms need to make sure they take care of themselves, so they CAN take care of their children.



5. Mothers should enjoy every moment with their child

There is pressure, often by well-meaning older women who’s children are no longer at home, to enjoy every moment because it “goes by so fast.” While it’s important to find joy in the journey of parenthood, this myth can create guilt in moms who are overwhelmed and just trying to get through the day. It’s impossible to enjoy every moment of motherhood.

