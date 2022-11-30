SALT LAKE CITY, UT – What better way to celebrate the Christmas season than with some classic Christmas treats. Fudge can be tricky, but we were joined by Tricia Simpson to show us “No fail fudge.” It’s so easy and way cheaper than the store-bought stuff.

Ingredients

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 bag chocolate chips (2 cups chopped chocolate)

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa

2 cups mini marshmallows (or 1 cup marshmallow fluff)

1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

Line an 8″x8″ pan with tin foil. Spray with cooking spray. Add all ingredients to a saucepan or microwave-safe bowl. Stir and cook on medium heat until chocolate chips are melted. (In the microwave this takes about 3 minutes. Cook for 2 minutes stir, add another 30 seconds if needed). Pour into your pan. It takes about 4 hours to set up. Cut it up. Keep it covered to keep it from drying out.

For more recipes and information about her book checkout her social media and website.

Website: triciasimpson.com

Instagram: @triciasimpson_Author

