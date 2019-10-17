5 kid friendly fall activities

As many families approach fall break, now is the perfect time to enjoy some outdoor kid friendly fall activities! Local mother of five from the Instagram: @wanderingfamilies, Chamaine Wollenzien, joined us with a list of fun seasonal entertainment you can enjoy right here in Utah, from north to south.

Pumpkin Nights (SLC):

This is a very visual event! With over 30,000 carved pumpkins, Pumpkin Nights at the Utah state fairgrounds is definitely a sight to see!

Adams Canyon Trail (Layton):

This is a kid friendly hike that is 3.4 miles round trip. Chamaine explained that it encompasses a variety of hiking situations like log bridges, man made bridges, and of course some steep parts. The leaves are beautiful this time of year and it ends with a waterfall!

Daniel Summit 4-wheeling (Heber):

Chamaine and her family rented razors for a couple hours and had a blast overlooking the valleys such as Heber and Strawberry.

Sundance Halloween lift ride and zip line:

Bundle up for this adventure through the sky beginning October 17! You and your family can ride the lift and keep your eye out for ‘spooky’ things along the ride. Pay a little extra and take a 55 mph ride on the zip line that is about 3 quarters of a mile long! From hot cocoa to fire pits, it’s an event you can enjoy till late at night!

Glen Ray’s Corn Maze (Spanish Fork):

If you’re looking to mix up your corn maze and pumpkin patch experience, head to Glen Ray’s! Chamaine explained it’s a charming little family farm.