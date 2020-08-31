5 household items you should toss asap!

Ew. Did you know that if you’re not tossing your kitchen sponge every week, it’s spreading all sorts of nasty germs to everything you’re washing?

What about your pillows? Get ready to gag, but if you don’t change them out after two years, chances are they’ve become loaded with dust mites, both living and dead! Really. What does a dust mite look like? We’re not sure, but we still did our best impression of one.

You also need to kick that shower loofah to the curb every two months, check your fridge model and plan to replace that water filter every six months, and if you’re saving those gnarly plastic containers too long, stop it, sicko!

We had a blast getting grossed out and chatting through after what we learned from this article here!