5 decorating tips that’re sure to spread holiday cheer throughout your home

How can you add Holiday cheer throughout your home? According to Stephanie Holdaway from Gatehouse Style and Design, it’s all in the details. Begin with the Christmas tree and then add mantel decor. They are key elements in holiday decorating- and you can carry the holiday magic all through the house by adding simple touches throughout.

Here are 5 ways you can add a bit of holiday magic to your home:

Fill bowls and trays with some of your favorite ornaments layered over evergreen sprays to use on dining tables, coffee tables, entry ways. It is a great way to display some of your favorite collectible ornaments or to bring in a new color palette in a fun way, just for the season. Add greenery using Wreaths and garlands. You can add a cedar wreath tied with a bells, an ornament and ribbon, for your front door. Or maybe you can add Swag Garlands down your stair railing and create a special moment on the lower newel post with ribbon and other embellishments. Ginger jars and vases: Add greenery, berries and other sprays to everyday vases and jars. Adding small details such as layers of velvet ribbon around the vase can take your displays from good to amazing: Spruce up your kitchen: Tie greenery swags from kitchen island pendants (in photos). Tie ornaments with ribbon and hang down from your dining table chandelier. Hang a wreath over your kitchen hood (like on the set). Display your Christmas platters and pitchers and other collections on your counters. Add a holiday candle and a small potted tree grouped on a cutting board. Holiday pillows and throws on your sofa and chairs refresh and complete the whole look.

Check out all of Gatehouse Style and Design’s holiday decorating options!

This story contains sponsored content.