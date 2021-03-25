5-day weekly meal plan made fresh and easy

Good Things Utah

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We don’t always have time for a meal made from scratch, and days of dinners can be overwhelming! But our very own George Severson is making it easy with his simple five-day weekly meal plan made up of fresh, already prepared items. Shop for your groceries on the weekend, and be ready to take on the week ahead. We’re so happy he shared!

MONDAY/DAY 1 – Soup & Sandwiches (grab your favorite fresh soups and sandwiches from your grocer or deli)

  • Clam chowder & tuna are his faves, but tomato soup and a good Italian sub are George’s backups

TUESDAY/DAY 2 – Salad kit with cooked chicken

  • Chipotle chicken is the favorite

WEDNESDAY/DAY 3 – Stuffed peppers (Costco is what George prefers)

  • Pair with a twice baked potato or a salad from the deli section

THURSDAY/DAY 4 – Kevin’s lemongrass chicken or any one of Kevin’s Natural Foods prepared dishes

FRIDAY/DAY 5 – Fish Friday – Check out the deli at your grocer for fresh cooked fish

  • Fresh grilled or baked salmon are what George prefers
  • Sushi – He’s a fan of spicy tuna rolls or California rolls
  • Pair with some veggies, such a steamable microwavable veggies
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors