5-day weekly meal plan made fresh and easy

We don’t always have time for a meal made from scratch, and days of dinners can be overwhelming! But our very own George Severson is making it easy with his simple five-day weekly meal plan made up of fresh, already prepared items. Shop for your groceries on the weekend, and be ready to take on the week ahead. We’re so happy he shared!

MONDAY/DAY 1 – Soup & Sandwiches (grab your favorite fresh soups and sandwiches from your grocer or deli)

Clam chowder & tuna are his faves, but tomato soup and a good Italian sub are George’s backups

TUESDAY/DAY 2 – Salad kit with cooked chicken

Chipotle chicken is the favorite

WEDNESDAY/DAY 3 – Stuffed peppers (Costco is what George prefers)

Pair with a twice baked potato or a salad from the deli section

THURSDAY/DAY 4 – Kevin’s lemongrass chicken or any one of Kevin’s Natural Foods prepared dishes

www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com or pick up at your local grocer or Costco

Pair with rice or pasta

FRIDAY/DAY 5 – Fish Friday – Check out the deli at your grocer for fresh cooked fish

Fresh grilled or baked salmon are what George prefers

Sushi – He’s a fan of spicy tuna rolls or California rolls

Pair with some veggies, such a steamable microwavable veggies