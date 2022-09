Kim Christenson came in to talk about the importance of reading books. Also introduces 5 books written by Utah writers for young to older kids.

Willis Willbur by Lindsey Levitt

Lemon drop falls by Heather Clark

Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez

Agnes and the sheep by Clare Therese Gray and Elle Rowley

Thankful by Samantha Cotterill and Elaine Vickers

