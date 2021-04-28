Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Katie Reed, Mommy Blogger of It’s a Mother Thing shares 5 Beauty Hacks for Busy Moms!

Being a mom and being busy are synonymous. Moms are always on the go, juggling and prioritizing. Oftentimes, our beauty regimens get completely hijacked by little voices screaming “mooooooom!”

That’s why Katie, mom of four is here to share her top 5 beauty hacks for busy moms.

Hack 1: Use coconut oil to remove makeup. Not only does this work better, but it’s also natural and leaves your skin hydrated.

Hack 2: Baby powder makes a great dry shampoo, which is perfect for moms of little ones too busy to wash their hair.

Hack 3: These body wipes by Royal are perfect for feeling fresh when you’re on the go, and they’re so gentle that you could even use them on your children if you need to.

– use promo code “MOM15” to get 15% off on their website.

Hack 4: Keep makeup in a contact case in your purse. One side foundation, other side lipstick, or lip balm. Great for travel and when you’re busy.

Hack 5: Lavender essential oil on cotton balls in a baggie make a simple on-the-go perfume you can dab on when you need it.

For more information, visit alwaysberoyal.com and amotherthing.com.

Find Katie online, and IG.