5 Beauty Hacks for Busy Moms

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Katie Reed, Mommy Blogger of It’s a Mother Thing shares 5 Beauty Hacks for Busy Moms!

Being a mom and being busy are synonymous. Moms are always on the go, juggling and prioritizing. Oftentimes, our beauty regimens get completely hijacked by little voices screaming “mooooooom!”  

That’s why Katie, mom of four is here to share her top 5 beauty hacks for busy moms.

Hack 1: Use coconut oil to remove makeup. Not only does this work better, but it’s also natural and leaves your skin hydrated. 

Hack 2: Baby powder makes a great dry shampoo, which is perfect for moms of little ones too busy to wash their hair. 

Hack 3: These body wipes by Royal are perfect for feeling fresh when you’re on the go, and they’re so gentle that you could even use them on your children if you need to. 

– use promo code “MOM15” to get 15% off on their website

Hack 4: Keep makeup in a contact case in your purse. One side foundation, other side lipstick, or lip balm. Great for travel and when you’re busy. 

Hack 5: Lavender essential oil on cotton balls in a baggie make a simple on-the-go perfume you can dab on when you need it. 

For more information, visit alwaysberoyal.com and amotherthing.com.  

Find Katie online, and IG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft

Good Things Utah Sponsors