5 activities to keep your kids busy during ‘witching week’

Today on GTU, Chamaine Wollenzien shared the five best activities to do during the witching week, the week between Christmas and New Years. Located all over Utah, these events are fun for the whole family!

Kanab Adventure Co hike to White Sand Cave: This short, moderate hike is a big bang for your buck. Adventure Tour Co drives you out in a Hummer to hike and play in a natural cove with a huge soft white sand dune. It is great for all ages, but hiking up the dune is tough.

The Quarry in Provo: A local owned rock and run climbing gym that is perfect for all levels. Employees will take time to teach beginning families the basics of knots, belaying and climbing. All equipment can be rented there. Great for really cold weather because it is indoors, but wears the kiddos out!

Tubing at Soldier Hollow: Opens December 21. Feel the Olympic spirit and tube down long runs at Soldier Hollow. Perfect for all ages, you can even tie tubes together. Ride a conveyor-like belt up the hill and fly down the tubing tracks.

Ice Castles at the Homestead: This pure icy magic opens soon. Its beautiful during the day or night. Their is delicious hot cocoa and cookies to snack on and entertainment like ice slides and fire shows.

Wasatch Parc in Eden: Opens December 20. A new twist on snow tubing. This one was built to increase the thrill by including banked turns! There’s no hiking back up once you come down, because a track will do the work for you. Although riders must be at least 42″ because of the extreme factor. Worth the drive!

For more adventure ideas, visit Chamaine’s Instagram: @wanderingfamilies.