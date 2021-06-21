4th of July Treats

Whether you’ll be celebrating this 4th with your family, friends, or neighbors, these patriotic treats will be a big hit! They are perfect for a fun holiday with your loved ones, they’re easy to make, and they’re delicious. Adriana Hanzon from Fun, Love, and Family came by to show us fun treats to make for July 4th.

Watermelon Kabobs and Watermelon Star Platter:

1.Cut the watermelon into horizontal rings and use star-shaped cookie cutters to cut the melon.

2.Put in a bowl with blueberries and blackberries.

3.For the kabobs, fill the kabob with blueberries and top them off with a star!

Red, White, and Blue Strawberries:

1.Dip your washed and dried strawberries into white melted candy melts (or white chocolate).

2.Then just dip the tips into blue sprinkles and let dry!

Ice Cream Cones with Sprinkles:

1.Same idea as the strawberries.

2.Melt some white chocolate or red or blue candy melts and then dip the cone.

3.Add red, white, and blue sprinkles to the melted chocolate and let dry.

Ice Cream Sandwiches with Sprinkles:

1.Add some patriotic sprinkles to the ice cream part of your ice cream sandwiches for a festive treat.

Flag Platter:

1.On a rectangle plate, use some blueberries for the ‘stars’ to the left of the flag and add rows of strawberries and white chocolate-covered pretzels (or white yogurt-covered pretzels) for the flag.

Jumbo Marshmallows with Flags:

1.Use one blueberry for the stars and cut little stripes of strawberries for the lines.

2.Add some frosting or water to keep in place.

Find Fun Love And Family on IG, FB, and Pinterest.