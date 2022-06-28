The Fourth of July is approaching rapidly and you know what that means, it’s time to show your spirit with a festive fit. No doubt there will be barbeques, parades, and many other opportunities to show off your amazing style this holiday this season. We brought on Natalie Degering, fashion student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, for advice on the most stylish Fourth of July looks.

Degering brought in five different looks that she created using staple pieces that everyone has in their closets. Through combining denim, red, and white, all these outfits are easy and provide a hint of the Fourth without looking too costumey. The first look she shared was a pair of vintage Levi overalls paired with a white tee. She continued the overall look with an overall dress and red tank underneath. The overall look is back in style and gives a simple nod to the country’s colors. The third outfit that Degering shares is a blue swimsuit top with a white cotton button down and denim shorts. It is the perfect combo of comfortable but cute for your family cookouts or party. For more coverage, Degering recommends pairing the swim top with a pair of high waisted shorts or jeans. One of her favorite places to buy her denim from is Levis because they are sustainable and make an effort to use organic cotton which is great quality. Another piece that Degering brought was a cute white dress with a square neckline that is an easy option. Back to the button ups, the final outfit that she shared was a red and white striped button up with a blue skirt. No matter your choice, with these tips and tricks you’re sure to turn heads this Fourth of July weekend.