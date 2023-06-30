Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Tracy Mangum, from the Movies That Make Us Podcast joined us in the show to share his movie reviews for the movies hitting the big screen this weekend.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Rated PGAnimated

KidsDreamworks Animation

Universal Pictures

Grade: C

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Rated PG-13Action

AdventureDisney

Lucas Film

Grade: B-

Rating the Indiana Jones Series:

5) Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

4) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

3) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny2) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

1) Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark