4 ways to practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is important at any stage of life, but perhaps in 2020 more than ever. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Lateisha Golub of Wide Mind Wellness, LLC shared four ways to practice acceptance for mindfulness.

Label the experience

Become aware of your body and relax

Know what you can and cannot control

Live in the present moment

Lateisha says acceptance is one of the most helpful attitudes to bring to mindfulness. It’s about perceiving your experience and simply acknowledging it, rather than judging it as good or bad. It does not mean you agree with it or like it. It does not mean resignation or giving up. It does mean that you’re just recognizing that it exists, accepting reality as it is instead of focusing on how it should or shouldn’t be, and acknowledging without trying to change it.

Methods of acceptance:

· Label the experience (I am feeling angry at this moment. Right now, I’m feeling confused/overwhelmed, worried, etc.) Sometimes we need to repeat this to help us acknowledge and accept the experience.

· Become aware of your body and relax it. Tensing your muscles is often associated with resistance. Mentally scan your body from the top of your head down to the bottoms of your feet and notice any tension. Practice “willing hands” opening them up so that you can fully feel the release of tension. Other tools are to engage in progressive muscle relaxation, breathing exercises and visualizations (there are great apps and online resources for this).

· Know what you can and cannot control. To accept our situation is to acknowledge that we are not always in control, particularly when it comes to others and things happening around us. We can acknowledge that we do have control over what we do in our own situations. Note that appropriate action has to do with our own attitudes and actions, not those of other people. We can accept that what we have control over is within ourselves. We have to let go of what is out of our control.

· Live in the present moment. We struggle with living in the past or future at times. We can’t change the past and we can’t predict the future so lets try to be as present as possible to accept where we are today.



To work with Lateisha, email her widemindwellness@gmail.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





