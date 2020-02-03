4 ways to avoid giving Uncle Sam too much

We’re officially in tax season, which could be dreadful if you’re not on the right track for retirement. Lucky for you, The guys from Cowdell Investments have 4 things that could help you avoid giving Uncle Sam too much of your money!

Mark is president and CEO of Cowdell investments. And he’s also a certified financial planner. He hosts his own radio show “retire rich today”.. and has been helping retirees have a successful retirement for more than 35 years.

The first line of defense that can help you handing over too much in taxes is being “made aware!” So in other words, what could happen to a retiree, their taxes, and their income – if they *don’t* plan?

Second: Knowing the misconceptions of taxes in retirement. What are some of those and how do you help lessen a retiree’s tax burden?

Third: April 15th will be here before we know it! what should a retiree do *now* that could help save money on taxes?

Fourth: Always be prepared to get help. What can retirees expect when they walk through the doors of Cowdell Investments?

To get more information about Cowdell Investments visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.