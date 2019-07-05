4 water recipes to upgrade your H2O

Give your H2O a delicious upgrade with these healthy water recipes! You can use your infuser, or, like we did on the show grab a mason jar and shake up the ingredients! Here are 4 delicious water recipes that make it easy to stay hydrated.

Whether or not you decide to use a fruit infuser, here are 4 healthy and delicious infused water recipes to help you stay hydrated.

Mint, cucumber, and lemon water infusion

This is a refreshing recipe with fresh mint (which improves mood and energy levels). The hosts agree this is the most refreshing of all of the recipes.

To make: Combine a handful of fresh mint leaves, 1/2 cucumber thinly sliced, and the juice of 1/2 lemon in a pitcher of water. Use your infuser, or shake it up in a mason jar full of ice.

2. Grapefruit orange and plum

This recipe will help de-bloat you and flush toxins out of your system.

To make: Add the fresh juice of one grapefruit and one orange, and several plum slices to your water. You can also add a bit of mint. Add it to your mason jar full of ice and shake away!

3. Turmeric water infusion

Turmeric decreases inflammation and boosts the immune system.

To make: Boil 4 cups of water, add 2 teaspoons of turmeric and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Pour into a large container and add 2 teaspoons of raw honey and lemon.

4. Mango, pineapple and coconut extract

By far the sweetest recipe, this was a host favorite!

To make: Add mango slices and a couple pieces of canned pineapple (or fresh) to your water. Add a splash of coconut extract. Pour the ingredients into your mason jar full of ice. Shake it up!