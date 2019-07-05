Newsfore Opt-In Form

4 water recipes to upgrade your H2O

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Give your H2O a delicious upgrade with these healthy water recipes! You can use your infuser, or, like we did on the show grab a mason jar and shake up the ingredients! Here are 4 delicious water recipes that make it easy to stay hydrated.

Whether or not you decide to use a fruit infuser, here are 4 healthy and delicious infused water recipes to help you stay hydrated.

  1. Mint, cucumber, and lemon water infusion

This is a refreshing recipe with fresh mint (which improves mood and energy levels). The hosts agree this is the most refreshing of all of the recipes.

To make: Combine a handful of fresh mint leaves, 1/2 cucumber thinly sliced, and the juice of 1/2 lemon in a pitcher of water. Use your infuser, or shake it up in a mason jar full of ice.

2. Grapefruit orange and plum

This recipe will help de-bloat you and flush toxins out of your system.

To make: Add the fresh juice of one grapefruit and one orange, and several plum slices to your water. You can also add a bit of mint. Add it to your mason jar full of ice and shake away!

3. Turmeric water infusion

Turmeric decreases inflammation and boosts the immune system.

To make: Boil 4 cups of water, add 2 teaspoons of turmeric and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. Pour into a large container and add 2 teaspoons of raw honey and lemon.

4. Mango, pineapple and coconut extract

By far the sweetest recipe, this was a host favorite!

To make: Add mango slices and a couple pieces of canned pineapple (or fresh) to your water. Add a splash of coconut extract. Pour the ingredients into your mason jar full of ice. Shake it up!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS