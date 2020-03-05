4 tips to make a smooth transition from 2 to 3 kids

The day has finally come. You have two children and you are balancing life just fine, but baby number three is on the way to outnumber you. Now what?

We thought who better to ask than fellow mom Sarah Clark from Instagram: @thedaintypear who has five littles on her hands!

She joined us on our baby shower show for our main anchor Emily Florez, to help her with the transition from two to three kids.

Below you’ll find her four tried and true tips!

1. ZONE DEFENSE!

Sarah said having a loose game plan is better than nothing! From bedtime to meals or ever parking lots, walking through your game plan will be helpful. Sarah recalled having three kids under three and wondering who was most likely to run away in the parking lot, who did she need to buckle first?

2. ALLOW HELP!

If you have a partner and two kids, the hardest thing most say about adding a third is being outnumbered. While Sarah says this is true, it is now the time to ask and allow help! Even if they are strangers holding open a door for you. She also said to turn a blind eye to abrasive comments from bystanders and try to remember everyone has a good heart and means well.

3. DISTRACTION!

Sarah reminded us that when you have a newborn, there are going to be moments when you need to be fully focused on them. There will be times when you don’t have a free hand to help your other kids, so don’t feel guilty about putting on a movie for them!

4. HUMOR!

In the grand scheme of things, Sarah said the most important thing is to not lose your mind! “Some days will be so insanely chaotic that you just have to LAUGH to get through it! And know that YOU’VE GOT THIS, MAMA!”

For more inspiration, tips and humor, find Sarah on Instagram: @thedainty pear and online at thedaintypear.com.