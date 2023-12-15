Salt Lake City (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Make the most of your holiday time with your family by being present. Kyriaki is a blogger and podcaster and frequent contributor to GTU. She says despite the stress this time of year, you can stay present with these tips.

Narrate your surroundings

In your mind, look around and narrate what you see. For example, “the kids are playing, grandpa is sitting.”

Be careful to avoid labels (good or bad), assumptions (“grandpa looks bored”) or emotions (that mess is stressing me out!”)

Just label what you see plainly to help snap you back into the present.

2. Use your 5 senses

Ask yourself, “what do I see?” “What do I smell?” “What am I tasting?” “What do I feel?” “What do I hear?”

This is a really quick way to snap you back to the present when that busy brain starts taking you to the future or the past.

3. Make eye contact

It’s harder for your mind to wander into busy mode when you are really looking into the eyes of the person you’re talking to and focusing on what you’re saying.

This also helps you make memories and better connections that you will attach to these holidays in the future.

4. Take a break

In all the busyness, find quiet moments to step away and re-center yourself.

This could be before the kids wake up in the morning, after they go to bed or during a busy family activity.

Come back recharged and ready to go!

Keep in mind these tips can be used all year round, so keep them handy whenever you feel yourself getting stressed or anxious!

Worry, anxiety and stress all live in the past and in the future. So, to make the most of all the holiday time with our families, it’s important to try to stay in the present this holiday season.

