4 things women need to know about divorce

Divorce can be a very frightening thing, especially for women. Jaclyn Robertson with JR Law Group, Utah Family Law Attorney, joined us to share the four things women should know about divorce.

First Jaclyn said, is half the marital estate is yours, even if you haven’t worked.

If you feel you are on the fence, afraid to take the leap, Jaclyn says to not put off the inevitable. Your happiness is of the utmost importance. Divorce won’t be an easier thing to do at a later date, so when you feel you are ready to pull the plug, listen to your instincts.

When it comes to divorce Jaclyn said it is important to be clear and assertive up front. The good news is that many divorces can be settled without ever going to court.

This story includes sponsored content.