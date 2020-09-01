4 things we thought our kids would love – but they don’t

I was 100% sure my kids were going to love the same movies I loved as a kid. Or that they’d love the music that I do and that one day we’d sing it together in the car. But it turns out they have their own ideas about what’s cool and what’s not.

4 Things I Thought My Kids Would Love:

Board Games

As far as my kids are concerned, they might as well be called “bored” games. I mean, sure, they’re not as exciting as moving into a digital village full of animals you’re now responsible for but if you can’t find joy in climbing a ladder or watching an opponent slide down a chute, I’m not even sure we’re related.

Road Trips

What’s not to love about hours in the car with your parents, listening to music from another generation, looking at strip malls, and being told “no, we cannot stop again for you to pee!” OK, fine. This one I get.

Painting Pottery

Let’s just say that a fragile, half-painted (mostly a lovely blended shade of poop), oversized coffee mug that takes a week to kiln-fire is not the thrilling activity for my children that I thought it would be.

Puzzles

Turns out “Look kids! 8,000 pieces!” is not the rallying cry I imagined. We basically all race to complete the border edges aaaaand… then it sits on the table with an empty middle until someone (me) gets fed up enough to either finish it (yeah, right) or just put it all away. Good times.

