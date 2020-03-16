4 tax management tips for a successful retirement

Mark and Clint Cowdell, the father/son duo are part of the team at Cowdell Investments, a Salt Lake area firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement. They joined Good Things Utah as part of Money Monday to talk about four things you should know about managing your taxes this year.

Do you know the difference between a tax preparer and a tax planner?

Tax preparation is a service that helps you file your tax returns. The main goal is to make sure your tax reporting complies with both federal and state tax laws. On the other hand, tax planning is a service that helps you optimize your tax situation before reporting.

Why are the wealthy so focused on tax planning?

It’s true, some of the world’s wealthiest people say they aren’t paying enough taxes. The wealthy are very concentrated on tax planning, meaning they typically pay less. Usually, this is because they’re informed about how their income, assets, etc will be taxed. The key is to be prepared and know exactly how much you owe when tax season comes around.

What ways can people reduce taxes through the way they save?

The simplest way to reduce taxable income is to maximize retirement savings. If you work for a company that offers employer-sponsored plans, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), you can make pretax contributions so you can save more money in the future.

If people have more money in their pockets, what does that allow them to do in retirement?

If you have more money in retirement it allows you to really enjoy life. You’ll get the chance to check some things off your bucket list, spend time with family, and be comfortable knowing you have a safety net to fall in. But remember, figuring out whether you can afford to retire requires math, not magic.

This story contains sponsored content.