4 simple ways to keep your relationship thriving

(Good Things Utah) – Lisa Schainker from Utah State University joined Deena and Nicea in the studio to talk about how to keep relationships healthy and strong after that initial honeymoon phase has worn off.

Relationships require strategy, foresight, and effort. With life pulling you in different directions, it’s important to maintain your focus and know-how to feed your relationship so it continues to thrive. Here are some tips, techniques, and resources to help keep your relationship strong.

1. Maintain awareness of your partner’s world

Keep updated on your partner’s current dreams, worries, views on life, etc. by asking open-ended questions. The more that you know and understand each other the more that you can stay connected.

2. Nurture fondness and admiration

All of us have an emotional bank account—need more deposits than withdrawals. Aim for 5 positive comments to every 1 negative comment. Ways to add deposits: genuine compliments, words of appreciation, small gifts, service, time together, think positive thoughts (positive thoughts lead to positive actions), etc.

3. Turn toward each other instead of away

All of us give and receive invitations to connect every day. Any time we receive these bids we have a choice in how to respond. Choosing to respond positively to these bids for connection builds our connection. Being aware of each other’s needs and being helpful to each other on a daily basis will do more for the strength and passion of marriage than a two-week getaway.

4. Look for ways to strengthen your relationship

Look for opportunities to reflect on your relationship and develop skills to keep your relationship strong such as reading a healthy relationship book/articles together or attending a healthy relationship event such as the virtual Marriage Celebration

Utah Marriage Celebration Event Details

On Feb 11th, Utah Marriage Celebration will be held virtual from 6:00-9:30 p.m. Tickets are only $10 through January 31. More information can be found at www.relationships.usu.edu\.

Additional information about other in-person date nights, date night guides, and other resources to strengthen relationships can also be found here.

