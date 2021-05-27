4 reasons why your workout isn’t working

- On Good Things Utah this morning – You’ve been working out for months and yet, when you step on a scale-the numbers looking back at you are not the ones you wanted them to be! You look into the mirror but you still don’t see the type of body you have been working tirelessly for. Needless to say, your workout is simply not working out. In all honesty, this scenario is not something new. It is quite common for some people who spend time at the gym to actually experience this. Brian shares 4 reasons why your usual workout isn’t working out! To read the entire article click here: https://www.lifehack.org/507371/4-reasons-why-your-workouts-arent-working
- Plus, breaking reality tv news – “The Bachelor” star Matt James gave an update on his ongoing relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, the contestant he gave his final rose to in the season 25 finale. Now, speaking on the “Pomp” podcast, James — the franchise’s first Black male lead — said things with Kirkconnell have “been great” so far and revealed he decided he wanted to rekindle their romance after receiving an ultimatum. “She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing,'” James recalled. “That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed.”
- And how to set boundries when it comes to using the words, ‘I’m sorry’. We’ll tell you three circumstances that you do not need to apologize for anymore.
- Finally, big news for Instagram and Facebook users! The social media sites are now giving users the option to hide likes, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced exclusively Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” The new feature, available now, includes two new settings, one that allows users to turn off likes when scrolling on the feed and another that allows users to turn off likes on their own posts. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.
