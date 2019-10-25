4 practical tips that’ll make your joint custody agreement painless

1. Be involved and respectful

Like it or not, if you have 50/50 custody, you’re going to be more involved with your ex-spouse. In order to have a successful parenting arrangement, you need to be respectful. Don’t talk negatively to the children about the other parent, always approach your ex with respect and do everything you can to navigate co-parenting in a low-conflict manner.

2. Live close and keep records:

Both parents need to live close, the closer the better. Rule of thumb is parents need to live within 20 miles of each other. Generally in cases involving parents that live more than 20 miles apart there’s usually a primary physical custodial parent because more than 20 miles just becomes too difficult to have the children going between two homes 50 percent of the time. Also remember to document, document, document time spent with children. This can be as easy as having a calendar and taking daily notes on when you have and or are trying to have your children. Even if efforts to see your children are thwarted by the other party, keep records of attempts to show up for them. These records will help in the long run if custody is an issue in your divorce case.

3. Financial support:

You need to ensure you are stepping up and sharing the financial responsibility of the children. This means you’re involved in sharing costs of school fees, extra-curricular activities, child support if owed, and genuinely stepping up and helping pay for the children. There’s no question children are expensive and if you’re going to be a 50/50 parent, you need to show that you’re also going to help pay and support them.

4. Child’s best interest:

Most importantly, 50/50 custody has to be in the best interest of the children because ultimately this is what the court will be looking at. If you and your spouse aren’t in agreement to what custody should be and your case is brought before a judge, divorce court is a court of what’s fair (a court of equity) and also, the guiding premise of any court or judge evaluating what should happen in your matter, is contemplating what is in the children’s best interest. The good news is, if you’re complying with the previous tips, joint custody most likely IS in the best interest of your children.

