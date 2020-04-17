4 indoor ideas for your weekend

Usually, Deena is Out & About, letting you know all about events going on in our state. These days, we’re getting creative with what we can do inside! Here are four picks for this coming weekend.

1- Nintendo! Now is the perfect time to dust off your old school systems and introduce your own children to the classic games we grew up with, like Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Brothers.

2- Electronics not your thing? How about old school classic games, like dominoes? Board games, cards, whatever you’ve got in your house, or can easily grab at a store like Target or Walmart next time you’re getting essential groceries.

3- Try your hand at baking. From scratch, or from a bag! Drop off some on the doorsteps for family, friends, and neighbors. Unless you’re stingy and eat them all as Deena does.

4- Dino shadow art! Gather up those toy dinosaurs, or any small animals laying around. Roll out the paper, see the shadow, trace and draw!

We hope you find an activity or two you like and be sure to let us know how you’re staying busy. We’re all in this together, let’s help each other stay entertained and creative!