4 common divorce myths

Jaclyn Robertson, with JR Law Group, was on to tell us about the 4 most common divorce myths.

Divorce harms the children Divorce equals failure I’m going to lose everything The mother always gets full custody of the children

Jaclyn informs us how all of these statements are myths and in some situations divorce is the most healthy option. She talks about how it’s okay to be scared of divorce but at the same time you have to make the decision that will make you happy because kids can sense distress and that can cause more hostility than a divorce many times.

Jaclyn was so great and had such encouraging words that help with the taboo subject of divorce. Too see more or to get in contact with Jaclyn, visit her website www.jrlawgroup.com or follow JR Law’s Instagram @jrlawgroup

This segment includes sponsored content.