- On GTU this morning – Baby is coming back! More than three decades after its original release, “Dirty Dancing” is getting a sequel, Entertainment Weekly reported. Lionsgate teased the news during its CinemaCon presentation on April 28, which featured footage from the film and a narrator saying, “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter.” No additional information about the plot, release date, and supporting cast is available at this time. Released in 1987, “Dirty Dancing” follows Frances “Baby” Houseman, played by Grey, during her vacation at the Kellerman’s resort in the Catskills. There, she becomes enmeshed in the personal lives of the resort’s working-class staff, eventually falling in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) as he teaches her choreography, including the film’s iconic lift. The sequel will be missing Swayze, who died of pancreatic cancer at age 57 in 2009.
- Plus, on Sunday, May 1, the late Naomi Judd was tearfully honored by her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction in Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to Sunday’s emotional ceremony, the sisters asked that the medallion ceremony proceed as scheduled despite the death of the family matriarch one day prior. “My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” an emotional Ashley addressed the audience. “Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years.” The 54-year-old actor was holding onto her sister when she talked. On Saturday, April 30, the sisters announced that their mother had died at the age of 76. No exact cause of death was revealed, but they did share she died due “to the disease of mental illness.”
- And now for the latest in Dolly Parton news – after turning down a nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton plans to accept the honor if she ends up getting in. The country legend shared the news during a new interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” when she was asked what she’ll do if she’s inducted into the Hall of Fame next month. “Well, I’ll accept gracefully. I’ll just say ‘Thanks’ and I will accept it because the fans vote,” Parton said. The 76-year-old made headlines in March when she asked the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to take her out of the running for the honor, saying that she was “extremely flattered” but didn’t feel that she had “earned that right.”
- At the end of the show – Sleep is every parent’s Holy Grail, which is why it’s so frustrating when we disagree with our family about what makes an ideal sleep environment. The best temperature for sleep is a hot (ha!) topic in our house because I like it cool, about 65 degrees, but my husband would prefer about 72 degrees. I am happy to report that a noted sleep expert agrees with me: Cool temperatures are best for sleep. In fact, sleep psychologist Michelle Drerup, PsyD, of Cleveland Clinic, says to keep your bedroom between 60 to 67° F. Now, 60 degrees is freezing even by my standards. But apparently, cool temps help you achieve ideal REM (dream) sleep. “Thermoregulation is very important for staying in restorative, slow-wave sleep stages,” said Drerup. “These are the stages in which we get the most rest.” Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.