3 yummy spots for food and drink

We love when Steve Kinyon of Foody Fellowship is here! He brings us a variety of spots to try, and today he had three tasty suggestions. Oakwood fire kitchen, Thirst Drinks, and Hug Hes!

Oakwood Fire Kitchen  IG: @oakwoodfirekitchen and online oakwoodfirekitchen.com
715 E 12300 S, Draper, UT 84020

Hug-Hes Cafe has five locations from North Ogden to Centerville  IG: @hug.hes.cafe and online
hughescafe.com

Thirst Drinks has two locations, find on IG IG: @thirstdrinks and online thirstdrinks.com
38 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 and 3063 E 3300 S

\Follow Steve at www.foodyfellowship.com

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

