3 yummy spots for food and drink

It's the perfect holiday craft, both spooky and impressive, and best of all, it's easy to do! We're back at Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful creating DIY spell books and bottles. Jennie Richardson makes and sells these amazing books and was nice enough to share her how-to tips to create your own! Inexpensive, all supplies were purchased at this Bountiful shop.

We get to see Jennie in action, demoing making a potion bottle. There are a couple of ways to get started, draw your designs or grab your glue gun, and get ready to create a fun theme. Think Hocus Pocus, Harry Potter, whatever you can dream up! Next, grab your paper towels, elmers glue, paint brush, and begin the modge podge.