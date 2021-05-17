3 ways you can speak Spanish today

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Matthew Monsen, came by to show how easy learning Spanish can be by applying these specific fundamentals found in his latest book.

The book is written for those who desire to speak Spanish today. Not after five years of Spanish courses. Not after listening to more audiotapes, but today. If you have ever believed that learning a second language is impossible, you’re not alone. This was a belief that Matthew once shared, but soon after was able to disprove. After reading this book, you will too.

If you read this book and practice the fundamentals found within, you will be able to have fluent conversations with Spanish speakers.

Matthew wrote this book because he had the opportunity to serve an LDS mission abroad in countries including El Salvador, Belize, Mexico, and Guatemala. He fell in love with the Spanish language and culture. He committed himself that he would do everything in his power to learn the language and become fluent. He started to read every book he could find on the Spanish language and spent any time he wasn’t working studying the language.

After reading more than 50 books and having the opportunity to teach Spanish to other English speakers, Matthew knew there was a more efficient way to learn Spanish. One book that could provide Spanish students the knowledge, tools, and secrets to learn the language fast and allow them to speak Spanish today.

3 Value Points for viewers:

Cognates:

· You already know 2 – 3000 words in Spanish!

· The difference lies within the pronunciation of vowels.

· False Cognates (story of embarazada)

Trilled RR’s:

· This is one of 4 sounds that we don’t have in English pronunciation that is important to learn!

· An easy way to practice this sound is by saying the word “ladder”.

· One common mistake that some beginning students (including myself) make when they are first learning this new sound is holding the trill too long. Risk of sounding like a purring kitten.

Phrases:

· Learning phrases is the fastest way to start speaking Spanish today.

· Phrases help us start and end conversations, express personality and emotion, and make up a large percentage of the small talk conversations you need to begin having in Spanish.

· Here are a few phrases you can use today to start speaking Spanish!

¿Qué tal? – What’s up? (used informally with someone you have confidence with.)

Cómo va tu día? – How is your day going? (more personal than “cómo estás,” and more likely to start a conversation dialogue.)

Mucho gusto – Nice to meet you

Necesito ayuda – I need help

Tengo hambre – I am hungry

You can find the book on Amazon at this link.