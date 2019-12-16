3 ways to keep your sanity through the holidays

It’s no surprise that the holidays are a hectic time, so to keep your sanity Kim Duncan, from 3 Key Elements, said great habits are the key.

Kim said when you let your good habits slide or even completely stop, it robs you of being mentally and emotionally present during the holidays.

Her three tips to keep your sanity are to simplify, shorten and plan your routines.

Step one is to reduce the number of moving parts during December, when you know you already have so much going on.

Next, shorten certain activities if you can. For example, instead of driving to the gym and using that time driving, for the month of December, do a home routine workout. Still effective, but saves a bit of time.

Finally, plan. Looking at what is coming really helps prioritize your personal time along with errands and obligations during the holidays.

These things will make a difference in your effectiveness which in turn with help your confidence.

Kim is hosting an event for women called ‘Queen of the Kingdom’ on January 10-11. For $37, you and a friend can join! Go to 3ke.to/GTU to register.