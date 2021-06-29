3 Ute gymnasts are Tokyo bound

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Utah has Olympians headed to Tokyo! Utah gymnasts Grace McCallum, MyKayla Skinner and Kara Eaker will all head to the Tokyo Olympics after the long journey to get there ended in triumph Sunday night at the Olympic Team Trials. Incoming freshman McCallum earned a berth as a member of the four-gymnast Team USA squad, while Skinner collected her Olympic berth as an individual. Lastly, incoming freshman Kara Eaker heads to Tokyo as an alternate to round out the three Utes.
- Plus, rest and relaxation are essential for pro athletes, and this year, they’ll be snoozing in style in Tokyo. On Monday, Kim Kardashian’s Skims became the official loungewear and sleepwear brand for Team USA’s female Olympic and Paralympic competitors. She shared the exciting announcement on Instagram and reflected on her family’s special connection to the international games.
- And Gerber fans you have a new adorable baby face to coo over! Gerber’s 2021 baby is a Florida infant with an infectious laugh and inspiring story. Erin Kahin is a breast cancer survivor who told NBC’s “Today” show she was once unsure she would be able to conceive naturally after she had undergone a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. To her doctor’s surprise, she did conceive, and now her 4-month-old boy, Zane, is not only the winner of this year’s Gerber Photo Search but also given a title no other Gerber baby has had: chief growing officer.
- Finally the new shoe design that can take you from the beach to the mall – Surae shows us why it’s getting so much attention.
- And at the end of the show, a British civil engineer who loves chocolate is daring anyone who scoffs at his new Guinness World record to try beating him. Will Cutbill, who lives in the England town of Solihull, took the title for the tallest stack of M&M’s, Guinness World Records reported earlier this month. How many? Just five. “When I tell ’em it’s a whopping 5, they’re shocked,” Cutbill told CNN. “They want to give it a go, try and beat me.” Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU.