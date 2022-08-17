We couldn’t have a Thrift and Deals themed show without calling in all the experts! Courtney Stokes from Shop Courtney was definitely one we knew we needed to call in. We love following her on social media, and loved her tips and tricks for how to make the most of secondhand shopping.

Look at all sizes, and look everywhere. Get creative with your clothing, and make it your own. Don’t limit yourself to certain brands. Think outside the box, check every department. Visualize the entire outfit. Think about what you want to be oversize, or fitted. Buy various sizes for mixing it up with the fits.

Still intimidated to thrift solo? Have Courtney do the shopping and styling for you!

Get 10% off on any item with code: UTAH. Find Courtney online @shopcourtney