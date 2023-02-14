Katie and Thomas McMinn joined us for Valentine’s Day to talk 3 Tips to Keep Your Relationship Thriving. As a couple of twenty-two years, they’ve done the work, and they know their stuff!
- Open and honest communication: is actively listening; responding without judgment. Being emotionally affirming and valuing each other’s opinions. This communication can lead to shared problem solving, compromising, and conflict resolution.
- Mutual respect: is a very simple concept. It means that you treat each other in a thoughtful and courteous way. It means that you are not rude and disrespectful to each other.
- Shared responsibility: being on the same team. This means recognizing each other’s abilities and working together to manage everyday responsibilities.
- There is a five week virtual Connected Couples workshop for couples who want to level up their relationship. Couples will:
- Learn from relationship experts
- Receive tools and resources to improve your relationship
- Connect with other couples who prioritize their relationship
- Grow together as a couple
- Increase communication between each other
- Designate time with each other
- Re-establish your commitment to one another
More info: https://www.katiemcminn.com/connected-couples