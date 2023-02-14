Katie and Thomas McMinn joined us for Valentine’s Day to talk 3 Tips to Keep Your Relationship Thriving. As a couple of twenty-two years, they’ve done the work, and they know their stuff!

Open and honest communication: is actively listening; responding without judgment. Being emotionally affirming and valuing each other’s opinions. This communication can lead to shared problem solving, compromising, and conflict resolution.

Mutual respect: is a very simple concept. It means that you treat each other in a thoughtful and courteous way. It means that you are not rude and disrespectful to each other.

Shared responsibility: being on the same team. This means recognizing each other’s abilities and working together to manage everyday responsibilities.

There is a five week virtual Connected Couples workshop for couples who want to level up their relationship. Couples will: Learn from relationship experts Receive tools and resources to improve your relationship Connect with other couples who prioritize their relationship Grow together as a couple Increase communication between each other Designate time with each other Re-establish your commitment to one another



More info: https://www.katiemcminn.com/connected-couples