Today on GTU, Alyssa Bybee joined the hosts to talk about parenting and how to respond to fussy toddlers. She shared 3 tips on how to respond to them.

1. Instead of always telling them what they can’t do. Tell them what they can do.

2. Be Consistent. It’s so easy to get tired of saying the same things repeatedly and trying to enforce rules, but consistency is key!

3. Give them options.

With these tips and the additional tricks in the segment you can kiss fussy toddler’s goodbye and parent the right way. For more tips and delicious recipes check out her and her mom’s blog and social media.

Website: https://infinetaste.com/

Instagram: @infinetaste

Facebook: InFineTaste