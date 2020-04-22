3 tips for sustainable shopping

Abbey Smiley from Peach Vintage joined us in the backyard on Earth Day to share her knowledge about sustainable clothing. A startling statistic she had for us, is that the average American puts approximately 70 pounds of textile waste into the landfill each year. Three ways we can help to combat that are: reuse, purchase secondhand, buy sustainable fabric.

When it comes to reusing if you have something sitting in your closet that you never wear, get creative and think of a new way to wear it. Another way to update is by simply switching out outdated buttons.

Abbey says that buying secondhand doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice fashion. If thrift stores overwhelm you, browse the small local boutiques that have already done the sifting for you.

Many clothing companies are now turning to sustainable fabrics. Peach Vintage is gearing up to launch a new line that will consist of all sustainable fabric. The new label is coming in May 2020. Items will be pretty, and effortless, but can still be lived-in. Dresses, pants, and everything with a vintage flair.

Visit Peach Vintage for more information.